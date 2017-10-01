Suspect accused of raping AU student back in jail

LEE COUNTY, AL (WTVM) – The man accused of raping an Auburn University student is back in custody.

Tony Patillo was arrested Saturday night and booked into the Lee County Jail.

Patillo’s bond has been revoked.

“He (Patillo) was out on bond on a criminal charge. He engaged in some type action (usually a crime) that the court believed was evidence of a threat or continuing conduct of violating the law. As a result, the court ordered him to be taken back into custody, thus revoking his bond,” said Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones

Court documents state the prosecution requested that Patillo's bond be revoked after his ankle monitor failed to report his whereabouts between 6 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday and Patillo failed to answer calls. The court granted the request.

On Sept. 16, Patillo was arrested with James Johnson for allegedly raping an Auburn student on a transit bus. Patillo and Johnson were both employees of First Transit in Auburn.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.