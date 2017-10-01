Middle Georgia sexy firefighters bare all for charity calendar

MACON, GA (WTVM) – Some very attractive Middle Georgia firefighters are bringing the heat by showing off their pecs and abs plus flexing their biceps to raise money for a local charity.

The mission of Jay's Hope and for the Georgia Fallen Firefighters Foundation is to improve the quality-of-life of children with cancer and their families in Georgia by extending hope through social, emotional, spiritual, educational, and financial support.

Georgia Fallen Firefighter Foundation champions firefighter line-of-duty death prevention and assists the families and public safety agencies who have experienced a line-of-duty death.

Starting from nothing, Philip and Blaine, have raised over $11,600 to design, produce, and market for this non-profit calendar.

Calendars are being sold starting at $18.77. Click here to purchase.

After a tryout of over 90 participants, 36 were selected to be in the 32-page 2018 Middle Georgia Fire Fighter Calendar, including one woman, with most of the photography, graphics, and materials donated to make this happen.

The photoshoot for the calendar was documented on YouTube, click here to follow their YouTube channel.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.