FIRST TO ALERT: Expect high winds and average October temperatures today

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Today is going to be a comfortable, Fall day with temperatures reaching the upper 70s and low 80s under a mostly cloudy sky. There's a slight rain chance for today but most will stay dry. You'll notice the winds through today as gusts could be 15-25 mph.

Through the week temperatures will warm up. We'll see highs in the low 80s through Wednesday, mid 80s for Thursday and Friday, then upper 80s for Saturday. Overnight lows will stay in the mid 60s through Saturday morning. The clouds will stick around through Wednesday with more sunshine moving in Thursday through Saturday. Another low rain chance moves in for Sunday and Monday.

