Gas station armed robbery injures 2; Opelika police search for 3 suspects

The Opelika Police Department reported to a first-degree robbery at 280 Marathon gas station Monday morning.

When officers arrived at the scene 1100 Columbus Pkwy, they located two gunshot victims.

The first victim suffered life-threatening injuries and was air-lifted to Midtown Medical Center in Columbus, GA. His condition is unknown.

The second victim suffered a non-life-threatening injury and was taken by ambulance to the East Alabama Medical Center.

Evidence three suggests pulled up to the business and two suspects got out of the vehicle and entered the store. Both were armed with firearms. The suspects demanded money and then began shooting. They fled the store with an undisclosed amount of money.

The two armed suspects entered the vehicle, driven by the third suspect, and drove away in an unknown direction.

The first suspect is described as a black male and was last seen wearing a baseball cap with a logo and a dark colored hoodie.

The second suspect is described as a black male wearing a blue hoodie, a white shirt, dark pants, and white shoes.

The vehicle is described as a dark colored four-door car with a sunroof and a spoiler on the rear.

Anyone who may recognize either suspect, the vehicle or may have any other information on this case is asked to call the Opelika Police Department’s Investigative Services Division at (334) 705-5220. To report anonymously, call (334) 745-8665.

