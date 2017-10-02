Columbus gospel radio station to give away free concert tickets

Columbus’ only gospel station is back after becoming a casualty of Tropical Storm Irma.

Praise 100.7, owned by Davis Broadcasting, was knocked off the air after heavy rains and strong winds pushed through Columbus in September.

As a “thank you” to listeners, the station will give away front row seats to its Celebration of Praise concert to be held at the Columbus Civic Center Oct. 28.

Tickets will be given away during weekday broadcasts from 10 a.m. a.m. to 3 p.m.

