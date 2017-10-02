Mayor Tomlinson releases survey for public to vote on government building

The Mayor’s Commission on the New Government and Judicial Building is presenting a public survey regarding the three building options up for consideration by the commission.More >>
The Opelika Police Department reported to a first-degree robbery at 280 Marathon gas station Monday morning.More >>
Columbus’ only gospel station is back after becoming a casualty of Tropical Storm Irma.More >>
A 23-year old rivalry between Alabama and Auburn Universities continues today.More >>
Some very attractive Middle Georgia firefighters are bringing the heat by showing off their pecs and abs plus flexing their biceps to raise money for a local charity.More >>
A gunman on the 32nd floor of a Las Vegas Strip casino opened fire on an outdoor music festival, killing at least 58 people - including two off-duty police officers - and injuring more than 500, officials said early Monday.More >>
A Nevada sheriff says one on-duty officer is in critical condition and another was wounded in the Las Vegas concert shooting that left more than 50 people dead.More >>
A number of people are expressing their grief and outrage via social media after a deadly mass shooting during a Las Vegas music festival.More >>
Police say the man who killed at least 50 people and wounded more than 400 at a Las Vegas concert was a retiree with no criminal history in the Nevada county where he lived.More >>
The woman was arrested and charged with felony neglect after authorities found the teenagers in a home in deplorable conditions.More >>
A GoFundMe has been set up to help families and victims of the horrific Las Vegas shooting.More >>
The promotion was advertised on Facebook and went viral almost immediately. But not in the way owner Brayom Anderson had hoped.More >>
Sonny Melton, 29, was at the Route 91 Harvest festival with his wife, Heather Melton, celebrating their one-year anniversary.More >>
More than 500 people were injured and more than 50 were killed in Las Vegas when a man opened fire on the crowd at an open-air country music concert.More >>
Family members are reporting a Texas Tech graduate and current Lubbock resident was shot twice in the Las Vegas mass shooting that happened late Sunday night. According to a social media post from family members, she was in surgery around 3 a.m.More >>
