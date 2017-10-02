Mayor Tomlinson releases survey for public to vote on government building

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – The Mayor’s Commission on the New Government and Judicial Building is presenting a public survey regarding the three building options up for consideration by the commission.

The survey provides the three options with the cost and other information related to each option.

To take the survey click here.

RELATED: Mayor weighs in on aging Columbus Government Center building

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.