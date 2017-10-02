PROGRAMMING ALERT: ABC News Special Report to air before Dancing with the Stars

(WTVM) - Dancing With the Stars Fans please take note that ABC will air a special five-minute live news update on the Las Vegas mass shooting.

As a result of the live coverage, Dancing With the Stars will begin five minutes late, but will air in its entirety tonight, following the brief live update from ABC News at 8 p.m.

The ABC Primetime Programming line-up will be:

8:00 - 8:05 PM ET/PT - ABC News Special Report

8:05 - 10:01 PM ET/PT - “Dancing with the Stars”

10:01 - 11:00 PM ET/PT - “The Good Doctor”

