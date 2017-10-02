PROGRAMMING ALERT: ABC News Special Report to air before Dancing with the Stars

Dancing With the Stars fans please take note that ABC will air a special five-minute live news update on Las Vegas.More >>
Columbus police have issued a murder warrant for a man wanted in connection with an April murder.More >>
A new trash ordinance in Opelika may have some dishing out more cash. The ordinance officially started October 1.More >>
More than a dozen students living an Auburn neighborhood say they are facing eviction after city enforces an ordinance that says no more than two unrelated people can live under the same roof.More >>
Columbus City Council voted unanimously to provide the Muscogee County Sheriff's Office with a mobile kitchen for inmates at the county jail, while the city starts major repairs on the existing kitchen.More >>
The singer is known for chart-topping hits like "Free Falling," "I Won't Back Down," "American Girl," "Running Down a Dream," Refugee," and "Don't Come Around Here No More."More >>
A Nevada sheriff says one on-duty officer is in critical condition and another was wounded in the Las Vegas concert shooting that left more than 50 people dead.More >>
A gunman on the 32nd floor of a Las Vegas Strip casino opened fire on an outdoor music festival, killing at least 58 people - including two off-duty police officers - and injuring more than 500, officials said early Monday.More >>
Police say the man who killed at least 50 people and wounded more than 400 at a Las Vegas concert was a retiree with no criminal history in the Nevada county where he lived.More >>
The woman was arrested and charged with felony neglect after authorities found the teenagers in a home in deplorable conditions.More >>
Sonny Melton, 29, was at the Route 91 Harvest festival with his wife, Heather Melton, celebrating their one-year anniversary.More >>
A GoFundMe has been set up to help families and victims of the horrific Las Vegas shooting.More >>
Family members are reporting a Texas Tech graduate was shot in the Las Vegas mass shooting that happened late Sunday night. According to a social media post from family members, she was in surgery around 3 a.m.More >>
More than 500 people were injured and more than 50 were killed in Las Vegas when a man opened fire on the crowd at an open-air country music concert.More >>
The students said after the anthem, head coach Ronnie Mitchem told them to take off their uniforms and then kicked them off the team.More >>
