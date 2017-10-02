City repairing Muscogee County Jail, installing temporary mobile kitchen

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Columbus City Council voted unanimously to provide the Muscogee County Sheriff's Office with a mobile kitchen for inmates at the county jail, while the city starts major repairs on the existing kitchen.

During the September 26 meeting, City Manager Isaiah Hugley brought this concern before the council.

The information Hugley gave to both Mayor Teresa Tomlinson and other councilors, said the floors in the jail's kitchen are "both a safety hazard and in violation of health codes."

Hugley's report clarified that the Sheriff's office is working with city engineers to remove the current tile floor and install new drains.

Because of these repairs, council approved installing a mobile kitchen. It's now up to the food vendor contracted by the county jail to bring in what would be premade meals for the inmates.

The city manager's office estimates installing this kitchen should cost somewhere between $110-165,000, depending on when engineers finish re-tiling the kitchen.

