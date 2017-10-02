Auburn University students facing eviction due to city ordinance

AUBURN, AL (WTVM) – More than a dozen students living in an Auburn neighborhood say they are facing eviction after the City of Auburn enforces an ordinance that says no more than two unrelated people can live under the same roof.

Some students say they have lived in these homes for years, and the city is just now enforcing “months before graduation.”

The students have started a petition with more than 9,000 supporters.

17 students facing eviction in Auburn following an ordinance students say after years "just now being enforced," @WTVM pic.twitter.com/7xKph2YA6o — Parker Branton (@ParkerBranton) October 2, 2017

