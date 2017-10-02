National Infantry Museum to host 9/11 memorial dedication

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – A new memorial is being constructed at the National Infantry Museum to honor the men and women who have served in the military since 9/11.

A total of 9 bronze statues representing an infantry squad were delivered Monday for the new global war on terrorism memorial.

The memorial will include granite panels with 7,000 etched names of military members who died in service since the September 11 terror attack.

The dedication of the new memorial will take place Monday, Oct. 9 at 11 a.m. ET at the NIM.

