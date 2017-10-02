New Opelika trash ordinance in effect

OPELIKA, AL (WTVM) – A new trash ordinance in Opelika may have some dishing out more cash. The ordinance officially started October 1.

Carts must be removed from the streets and placed near their house by the end of their collection day. Failure to do so will result in a $10.00 service charge.

Grass clippings, shrubbery trimmings or loose trash that may blow must be boxed or bagged. Failure to box or bag results in a $10.00 service fee.

For $10.00 per month, residents may get a second cart if they do not want to bag or box trash.

Opelika Environmental Services will pick up 5 cubic yards of trash a week any overage residents can pay $75.00 per load plus disposal.

