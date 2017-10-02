CPD issues warrant for suspect in April murder on 24th Street

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Columbus police have issued a murder warrant for a man wanted in connection with an April murder.

Arrest warrants for the charge of murder have been obtained for the arrest of Labrandon (aka Big Baby) Brown. He also has outstanding arrest warrants for an unrelated case.

On April 30 at approximately 11:15 p.m. ET, Columbus police responded to a home at 1414 24th Street in reference to a shooting.

Upon arrival, they discovered Lavonta Thomas had been shot. Thomas was transported to the Midtown Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. The Homicide Division assumed the investigation.

Anyone coming in contact with Brown should use extreme caution as he is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Brown, please contact 911 immediately.

