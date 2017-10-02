First Pasaquan opera brings St. EOM's journey to life

Saw a story on-air and want to learn more? Find the social media talkers and big news stories here.More >>
Saw a story on-air and want to learn more? Find the social media talkers and big news stories here.More >>
Columbus police have issued a murder warrant for a man wanted in connection with an April murder.More >>
Columbus police have issued a murder warrant for a man wanted in connection with an April murder.More >>
The Budweiser Clydsdales are coming to East Alabama this week. The well-known Cyldesdale horses have been a staple for the Anheuser-Busch Brewing Company for decades.More >>
The Budweiser Clydsdales are coming to East Alabama this week. The well-known Cyldesdale horses have been a staple for the Anheuser-Busch Brewing Company for decades.More >>
Lee Thomas, deputy commissioner of Film, Music and Digital Entertainment for Georgia, answers this question and more at Columbus State University’s Department of Communication speaker series program Tuesday, Oct. 17.More >>
Lee Thomas, deputy commissioner of Film, Music and Digital Entertainment for Georgia, answers this question and more at Columbus State University’s Department of Communication speaker series program Tuesday, Oct. 17.More >>
A new memorial is being constructed at the National Infantry Museum to honor the men and women who have served in the military since 9/11.More >>
A new memorial is being constructed at the National Infantry Museum to honor the men and women who have served in the military since 9/11.More >>
On Oct. 14, Pasaquan will host its first opera, “Eddie’s Stone Song: Odyssey of the First Pasaquoyan.” The opera brings together the visual, musical and theatrical arts to portray the life of Eddie Owens Martin, also known as the self-annointed “Saint EOM” and Pasaquan’s founder.More >>
On Oct. 14, Pasaquan will host its first opera, “Eddie’s Stone Song: Odyssey of the First Pasaquoyan.” The opera brings together the visual, musical and theatrical arts to portray the life of Eddie Owens Martin, also known as the self-annointed “Saint EOM” and Pasaquan’s founder.More >>
A gunman on the 32nd floor of a Las Vegas Strip casino opened fire on an outdoor music festival, killing at least 59 people - including two off-duty police officers - and injuring more than 500, officials said early Monday.More >>
A gunman on the 32nd floor of a Las Vegas Strip casino opened fire on an outdoor music festival, killing at least 59 people - including two off-duty police officers - and injuring more than 500, officials said early Monday.More >>
Police say the man who killed at least 50 people and wounded more than 400 at a Las Vegas concert was a retiree with no criminal history in the Nevada county where he lived.More >>
Police say the man who killed at least 50 people and wounded more than 400 at a Las Vegas concert was a retiree with no criminal history in the Nevada county where he lived.More >>
A Nevada sheriff says one on-duty officer is in critical condition and another was wounded in the Las Vegas concert shooting that left more than 50 people dead.More >>
A Nevada sheriff says one on-duty officer is in critical condition and another was wounded in the Las Vegas concert shooting that left more than 50 people dead.More >>
The singer is known for chart-topping hits like "Free Falling," "I Won't Back Down," "American Girl," "Running Down a Dream," Refugee," and "Don't Come Around Here No More."More >>
The singer is known for chart-topping hits like "Free Falling," "I Won't Back Down," "American Girl," "Running Down a Dream," Refugee," and "Don't Come Around Here No More."More >>
The woman was arrested and charged with felony neglect after authorities found the teenagers in a home in deplorable conditions.More >>
The woman was arrested and charged with felony neglect after authorities found the teenagers in a home in deplorable conditions.More >>
Sonny Melton, 29, was at the Route 91 Harvest festival with his wife, Heather Melton, celebrating their one-year anniversary.More >>
Sonny Melton, 29, was at the Route 91 Harvest festival with his wife, Heather Melton, celebrating their one-year anniversary.More >>
Two Louisiana State Police troopers who took an expensive excursion to a conference in San Diego on taxpayers' dime have been demoted in rank following an internal affairs investigation.More >>
Two Louisiana State Police troopers who took an expensive excursion to a conference in San Diego on taxpayers' dime have been demoted in rank following an internal affairs investigation.More >>
More than 500 people were injured and more than 50 were killed in Las Vegas when a man opened fire on the crowd at an open-air country music concert.More >>
More than 500 people were injured and more than 50 were killed in Las Vegas when a man opened fire on the crowd at an open-air country music concert.More >>
Family members are reporting a Texas Tech graduate was shot in the Las Vegas mass shooting that happened late Sunday night. According to a social media post from family members, she was in surgery around 3 a.m.More >>
Family members are reporting a Texas Tech graduate was shot in the Las Vegas mass shooting that happened late Sunday night. According to a social media post from family members, she was in surgery around 3 a.m.More >>