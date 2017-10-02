Georgia's film, entertainment industry takes center stage at Department of Communication speaker series

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – The economic impact of Georgia’s film industry was $9.5 billion last year, and the state is the No. 1 feature film production location in the world. Where does Georgia’s film and entertainment industry go from here?

Lee Thomas, deputy commissioner of Film, Music and Digital Entertainment for Georgia, answers this question and more at Columbus State University’s Department of Communication speaker series program Tuesday, Oct. 17.

The program begins at 7 p.m. in Legacy Hall, RiverCenter for the Performing Arts at 900 Broadway. The event is free to CSU students and the community.

For more information on the event, call 706-507-8614.

Last year, Georgia was the site of 320 film and television productions, according to Georgia.org. Productions included Marvel movies, Netflix’s “Stranger Things” and AMC’s “The Walking Dead.”

The speaker series began in September 2014. The Department of Communication brings topics of interest and leading public relations, business, and media professionals to Columbus to share their knowledge and experiences with students and the community.

