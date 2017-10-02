Phenix City police investigate shooting at Sunoco on Hwy. 280

PHENIX CITY, AL (WTVM) – Phenix City police are investigating a shooting at a gas station Monday night.

The shooting happened Monday night around 10 p.m. ET at the Sunoco gas station at 1127 U.S. Hwy. 280 in Phenix City.

According to police, a male clerk working at the gas station was shot by a black male in his teens to early 20's dressed in all black with a hoodie covering his face.

The suspect demanded the clerk to hand over anything that he had on him at the time, but the clerk refused. That is when the suspect shot the clerk in the leg with a small caliber pistol.

The clerk ran out of the building and the shooter fled on foot. Officers weren't able to make contact with the shooter. The clerk was treated for minor injuries.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.