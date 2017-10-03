News Leader 9 recaps and top stories for Tuesday

Here’s your look at News Leader 9’s recaps, top stories, and breaking news that will be talked about Tuesday.

Vegas strip gunman kills 59

By Monday afternoon, 59 victims were dead and 527 injured in the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

Gas station armed robbery injures 2; Opelika police search for 3 suspects

Opelika police are searching for three suspects accused of robbing a Marathon gas station Monday morning. Two victims were shot. One victim is suffering life threating injuries. A second victim’s injuries are non-life threatening.

2.5 million more Americans may be affected by Equifax hack

Equifax said Monday that an additional 2.5 million Americans may have been affected by the massive security breach of its systems, bringing the total to 145.5 million people.

Rocker Tom Petty dead at 66

Reports say he was rushed to the hospital and put on life support Sunday night after he was found at his Malibu home in cardiac arrest, unconscious and not breathing.

Parents want man arrested for punching child in face

An incident between a Florida man and a 12-year-old left the boy with two missing teeth and stitches.

Vegas shooting suspect's father was on FBI's Top 10 Most Wanted list

He was eventually captured in Oregon in 1978 and sentenced to 20 years in prison for his role in a bank robbery in Phoenix, Arizona in 1960.

Alabama missing children alert

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has issued an emergency alert for 2 children, taken from their home, and thought to be traveling east.

Goodwill diversity job fair to be held Tuesday in Columbus

All job seekers are welcome but there will be a focus on hiring for bilingual positions.

Columbus community vision meeting happens Tuesday

If you live in Columbus and have a vision for the city, you can make that vision heard at a meeting today. City officials are inviting the public to the first of several community vision meetings today.

