Flags across the Valley at half-staff to honor Las Vegas shooting victims

Flags around the country to include the Chattahoochee Valley were lowered in honor of the Las Vegas shooting victims Monday.

In Columbus, the City Service Center, public library, and Muscogee County School District were among the buildings that had half-staff flags.

President Trump’s order only pertained to government buildings, however, several businesses also lowered their flags in tribute.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here