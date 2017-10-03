Flags across the Valley at half-staff to honor Las Vegas shooting victims

Here’s your look at News Leader 9’s recaps, top stories, and breaking news that will be talked about Friday.More >>
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has issued an alert for two children last seen in Ozark, AL.More >>
Lee Thomas, deputy commissioner of Film, Music and Digital Entertainment for Georgia, answers this question and more at Columbus State University’s Department of Communication speaker series program Tuesday, Oct. 17.More >>
On Oct. 14, Pasaquan will host its first opera, “Eddie’s Stone Song: Odyssey of the First Pasaquoyan.” The opera brings together the visual, musical and theatrical arts to portray the life of Eddie Owens Martin, also known as the self-annointed “Saint EOM” and Pasaquan’s founder.More >>
Flags around the country to include the Chattahoochee Valley were lowered in honor of the Las Vegas shooting victims Monday.More >>
Police say the man who killed at least 50 people and wounded more than 400 at a Las Vegas concert was a retiree with no criminal history in the Nevada county where he lived.More >>
The singer is known for chart-topping hits like "Free Falling," "I Won't Back Down," "American Girl," "Running Down a Dream," Refugee," and "Don't Come Around Here No More."More >>
A Nevada sheriff says one on-duty officer is in critical condition and another was wounded in the Las Vegas concert shooting that left more than 50 people dead.More >>
Hospitals were overflowing as they tried to handle the masses of victims of a gunman who fired on a concert from Las Vegas hotel room.More >>
The woman was arrested and charged with felony neglect after authorities found the teenagers in a home in deplorable conditions.More >>
Two Louisiana State Police troopers who took an expensive excursion to a conference in San Diego on taxpayers' dime have been demoted in rank following an internal affairs investigation.More >>
Personal stories about the people killed in the mass shooting in Las Vegas Sunday night continues to come forth, along with photos.More >>
A man from Marion, South Carolina who was staying at the Mandalay Bay hotel Sunday, just two floors below the room where a gunman reportedly opened fire on tens of thousands of concert-goers Sunday night, spoke in a phone interview about the horrific attack that left at least 58 people dead and hundreds more injured.More >>
More than 500 people were injured and more than 50 were killed in Las Vegas when a man opened fire on the crowd at an open-air country music concert.More >>
Law enforcement and family members could not explain what would motivate a one-time accountant with no known criminal record to inflict so much carnage.More >>
