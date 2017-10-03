ALEA issues emergency missing child alert for 2 Ozark children

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has issued an alert for two children last seen in Ozark, AL.

Six-year-old Zachariah Omari Snuggs, Taryiez Jackson, 15-year-old black female, were taken from their home in Ozark Friday, Sept. 29.

They are believed to be with forty-four-year-old Sharon Rodriguez and Brendan Govan, 27 and could be traveling toward Panama City, FL, Atlanta, GA, or North Carolina.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Omari Snuggs and Taryiez Jackson, please contact the Ozark Police Department at (334) 733-0803 or call 911.

