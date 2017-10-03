LaGrange Police Dept. hosts National Night Out Tuesday

LaGrange police are welcoming a chance to meet and talk to members of the public during its National Night Out.

National Night Out is an event designed to generate support and participation in local anti-crime efforts and strengthen neighborhood spirit. community. It also gives the chance for police to strengthen their relationship with the community.

LaGrange police will take part in this effort Tuesday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Commerce Avenue behind Chick-fil-A.

There will be giveaways and other fun activities for all ages to enjoy

National Night Out is free and open to everyone.

