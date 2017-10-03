Coca-Cola distributor to open in Columbus

An Alabama-based bottler for Coca-Cola announced it will soon open a location in Columbus.

Coca-Cola Bottling Company United announced it has acquired 10 news sales territories to include Columbus.

Columbus Mayor Teresa Tomlinson said this deal is being welcomed by the city as it will soon bring additional employees and economic growth to the area.

The company has increased employment by 10 percent as part of the Columbus acquisition.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.