Goodwill celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month with diversity job fair

Goodwill is celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month with a diversity job fair Tuesday.

All job seekers are welcome to attend but there will be a focus on hiring for bilingual positions. A number of employers to include TJ Maxx and Cricket Wireless will be on site.

The job fair will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Goodwill Career Center in Cross Country Plaza in Columbus.

