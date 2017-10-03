Man dies following Sunday shooting at Fort Benning Road Apt.

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan has confirmed that a man has died following the shooting at Fort Benning Road apartments.

Robert Lewis, 29, was pronounced dead at the Medical Center at 5:20 a.m. on Tuesday.

His death is the result of injuries he sustained during a shooting on Sunday, Oct. 1.

Bryan says this is the 34th homicide in Columbus for 2017.

