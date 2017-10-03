East Columbus Magnet Academy receives $3K grant

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – The Dollar General Literacy Foundation recently awarded East Columbus Magnet Academy a $3,000 grant to support youth literacy.

This grant is part of more than $4 million the organization awarded to more than 96 recipients on Sept. 7, 2017.

Awarded annually at the academic school year’s inception, youth literacy grants help support teachers, schools and nonprofit organizations throughout the 44 states that Dollar General serves.

Principal, Tamura Magwood expressed sincere appreciation to Dollar General for first, creating the Literacy Foundation, and second for accepting and funding East Columbus’ program.

The grant will enable East Columbus Magnet Academy to further support reading growth for middle school students in the community.

“Through our mission of serving others, we are excited to support literacy and education across the communities we call home,” said Todd Vasos, Dollar General’s chief executive officer. “We hope the Dollar General Literacy Foundation’s youth literacy grants help strengthen literacy programs, expand library collections, inspire a love of reading in students and make a distinct impact to enhance the lives of children.”

The Dollar General Literacy Foundation also supports individuals in the communities that Dollar General stores serve who may be interested in learning how to read, speak English or prepare for the high school equivalency test.

