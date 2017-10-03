East Columbus Magnet Academy receives $3K grant

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – The Dollar General Literacy Foundation recently awarded East Columbus Magnet Academy a $3,000 grant to support youth literacy.More >>
COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan has confirmed that a man has died following the shooting at Fort Benning Road apartments.More >>
Lee Thomas, deputy commissioner of Film, Music and Digital Entertainment for Georgia, answers this question and more at Columbus State University’s Department of Communication speaker series program Tuesday, Oct. 17.More >>
Goodwill is celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month with a diversity job fair Tuesday.More >>
An Alabama-based bottler for Coca-Cola announced it will soon open a location in Columbus.More >>
A Nevada sheriff says one on-duty officer is in critical condition and another was wounded in the Las Vegas concert shooting that left more than 50 people dead.More >>
A gunman on the 32nd floor of a Las Vegas Strip casino opened fire on an outdoor music festival, killing at least 59 people - including two off-duty police officers - and injuring more than 500, officials said early Monday.More >>
Hospitals were overflowing as they tried to handle the masses of victims of a gunman who fired on a concert from Las Vegas hotel room.More >>
Personal stories about the people killed in the mass shooting in Las Vegas Sunday night continues to come forth, along with photos.More >>
Police say the man who killed at least 50 people and wounded more than 400 at a Las Vegas concert was a retiree with no criminal history in the Nevada county where he lived.More >>
It started with the flip of a coin. An exhausted Las Vegas couple who decided to put their evening plans on the fortune of Lady Luck ended up right in the middle of the deadliest mass shooting in modern American history that ended with at least 59 people dead and more than 500 injured.More >>
The woman was arrested and charged with felony neglect after authorities found the teenagers in a home in deplorable conditions.More >>
The trip will be Trump's fourth to a region battered by storms during an unusually violent hurricane season.More >>
A witness recognized the attackers, who she says have bullied her son in the past, as classmates of both the 14-year-old and her son.More >>
Amid the terror in Las Vegas, there were acts of compassion and countless heroics that officials say saved scores of lives.More >>
