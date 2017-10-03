Auburn University crime stats show increase in reported rapes

AUBURN, AL (WTVM) – Auburn University’s Campus Safety has released its crime stats from 2016.

According to the stats, the number of reported rapes has increased over the years.

Safety officials say the most startling number is domestic violence cases – jumping from 14 to 36 cases in a year.

