AMC offering $5 movie tickets in October

(WTVM) – Movie lovers rejoice! AMC Theatres is offering $5 movie ticket on Tuesdays for the month of October.

This deal is for AMC Stubs members only at the box office.

The movie theater is also offering $5 Cameo Combo Tuesdays with a coupon that includes a fountain drink and popcorn.

The Tuesday specials are available until Oct. 31.

For more details and to become a member for these deals click here.

