MCSD announces open house schedule for magnet programs

Phenix City police are investigating a shooting at a gas station Monday night.More >>
Phenix City police are investigating a shooting at a gas station Monday night.More >>
MOBILE USERS: You can watch the live video in our WTVM News Leader 9 mobile app by clicking the "live events" tab or by clicking here.More >>
MOBILE USERS: You can watch the live video in our WTVM News Leader 9 mobile app by clicking the "live events" tab or by clicking here.More >>
COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan has confirmed that a man has died following the shooting at Fort Benning Road apartments.More >>
COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan has confirmed that a man has died following the shooting at Fort Benning Road apartments.More >>
AUBURN, AL (WTVM) – Auburn University’s Campus Safety has released its crime stats from 2016. According to the stats, the number of reported rapes has increased over the years.More >>
AUBURN, AL (WTVM) – Auburn University’s Campus Safety has released its crime stats from 2016. According to the stats, the number of reported rapes has increased over the years.More >>
COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – The Dollar General Literacy Foundation recently awarded East Columbus Magnet Academy a $3,000 grant to support youth literacy.More >>
COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – The Dollar General Literacy Foundation recently awarded East Columbus Magnet Academy a $3,000 grant to support youth literacy.More >>
Hospitals were overflowing as they tried to handle the masses of victims of a gunman who fired on a concert from Las Vegas hotel room.More >>
Hospitals were overflowing as they tried to handle the masses of victims of a gunman who fired on a concert from Las Vegas hotel room.More >>
A witness recognized the attackers, who she says have bullied her son in the past, as classmates of both the 14-year-old and her son.More >>
A witness recognized the attackers, who she says have bullied her son in the past, as classmates of both the 14-year-old and her son.More >>
A Nevada sheriff says one on-duty officer is in critical condition and another was wounded in the Las Vegas concert shooting that left more than 50 people dead.More >>
A Nevada sheriff says one on-duty officer is in critical condition and another was wounded in the Las Vegas concert shooting that left more than 50 people dead.More >>
Law enforcement and family members could not explain what would motivate a one-time accountant with no known criminal record to inflict so much carnage.More >>
Law enforcement and family members could not explain what would motivate a one-time accountant with no known criminal record to inflict so much carnage.More >>
Personal stories about the people killed in the mass shooting in Las Vegas Sunday night continues to come forth, along with photos.More >>
Personal stories about the people killed in the mass shooting in Las Vegas Sunday night continues to come forth, along with photos.More >>
It started with the flip of a coin. An exhausted Las Vegas couple who decided to put their evening plans on the fortune of Lady Luck ended up right in the middle of the deadliest mass shooting in modern American history that ended with at least 59 people dead and more than 500 injured.More >>
It started with the flip of a coin. An exhausted Las Vegas couple who decided to put their evening plans on the fortune of Lady Luck ended up right in the middle of the deadliest mass shooting in modern American history that ended with at least 59 people dead and more than 500 injured.More >>
The woman was arrested and charged with felony neglect after authorities found the teenagers in a home in deplorable conditions.More >>
The woman was arrested and charged with felony neglect after authorities found the teenagers in a home in deplorable conditions.More >>
The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday announced the arrest of Joel Logan Gilliam, 23, of Bay Minette for the crime of making a terroristic threat.More >>
The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday announced the arrest of Joel Logan Gilliam, 23, of Bay Minette for the crime of making a terroristic threat.More >>
A musician caught in the middle of the massacre in Las Vegas says he has had a change of heart on gun control after witnessing the brutality.More >>
A musician caught in the middle of the massacre in Las Vegas says he has had a change of heart on gun control after witnessing the brutality.More >>