MCSD announces open house schedule for magnet programs

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – The Muscogee County School District has open house deadlines for middle and high school magnet programs.

Open house sessions are scheduled throughout the fall from Oct. 19 until Dec. 12, 2017. Parents and students have the opportunity to learn about the different magnet programs, the application process, and requirements.

All prospective students are required to apply and complete entrance criteria.

Out-of-county and out-of-state students are not eligible to attend Columbus High School Liberal Arts Magnet unless they are a resident of Muscogee County.

There is an exception for Muscogee County School District employees. If accepted, the employee must pay the applicable tuition rate for out-of-county residency or out-of-state residency for each child.

Here are important deadlines:

Middle and high school Open House sessions: Oct. 19-Dec. 12, 2017

Online Magnet Application opens on MCSD: Nov. 1-Feb. 3, 2018

Entrance criteria or exam for any prospective student must be complete: Feb. 3, 2018

Mail acceptance or non-acceptance notification letter to parents/legal guardians: Feb. 7, 2018

Parents/legal guardians are required to return enrollment forms acknowledging acceptance: March 2, 2018

Only new students to the school district are allowed to apply to an academy/magnet program after March 3, 2018

For the open house schedule click here.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.