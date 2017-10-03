TSYS announces 2017 United Way campaign

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - TSYS announced its 2017 United Way Campaign on Tuesday.

A celebration to kick-off the campaign took place on the front lawn of the TSYS Riverfront Campus in Uptown Columbus.

There were carnival games and food to help get the fundraising efforts started.

Keith Pierce, TSYS' executive vice president of relationship management spoke to us about the plans for the 2017 United Way Campaign.

“This year we are showcasing TSYS team members who have been positively impacted by agencies at the United Way. We are really kind of bringing it home,” said Pierce.

All of the money raised will go towards helping the Chattahoochee Valley's United Way branch provide services to those in need across the area.

Last year’s campaign raised more than $1.4 million. This years goal is $1,252,001.

