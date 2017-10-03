Columbus man charged with child molestation threatened girl with violence

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - A Columbus man charged with aggravated child molestation made his first appearance in Recorders Court Monday.

King Rammage,42, was arrested on Sept. 29. He is charged with molesting a young girl.

The victim also said that Rammage threatened her with violence if she ever told anyone.

Police also testified that the victim said the abuse had been going on since she was in Pre-K.

Rammage pled not guilty and denies having done anything wrong.

Judge Wilson ordered for Rammage to be held in jail without bond and the case was bound over the Superior court.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.w