Drugs don't Work workshop focuses on opiod crisis

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – The 2017 Drugs don't Work annual workshop focused on the opioid crisis and the workplace epidemic.

The workshop was hosted by Danya Solmon, coordinator of the Adult Drug Court for Muscogee County along with a panel of experts.

Local business owners attended the event at the Columbus Chamber of Commerce and learned what they needed to do to stay a certified drug-free workplace.

Solmon said the opioid crisis is something that can impact everyone.

“You see it in all walks of life. It crosses racial boundaries. We see it on persons from 7 years old to 70 years old. We see it in social economic venues all over the city. It does not discriminate,” said Solmon.

The workshop also provided a history of the opioid crisis from its early beginning.

Solmon says they have been 15 deaths in Columbus in 2017 related to opioid overdoses.

