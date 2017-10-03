Community gathers for 15th annual Breast Cancer Awareness Luncheon

Saw a story on-air and want to learn more? Find the social media talkers and big news stories here.More >>
Community members gathered together Tuesday for the 15th annual Breast Cancer Awareness Luncheon called Treasure your Chest.More >>
Lee Thomas, deputy commissioner of Film, Music and Digital Entertainment for Georgia, answers this question and more at Columbus State University’s Department of Communication speaker series program Tuesday, Oct. 17.More >>
The 2017 Drugs don't Work annual workshop focused on the opioid crisis and the workplace epidemic.More >>
Phenix City police are investigating a shooting at a gas station Monday night.More >>
Auburn University’s Campus Safety has released its crime stats from 2016. According to the stats, the number of reported rapes has increased over the years.More >>
A witness recognized the attackers, who she says have bullied her son in the past, as classmates of both the 14-year-old and her son.More >>
The woman was arrested and charged with felony neglect after authorities found the teenagers in a home in deplorable conditions.More >>
Law enforcement and family members could not explain what would motivate a one-time accountant with no known criminal record to inflict so much carnage.More >>
It started with the flip of a coin. An exhausted Las Vegas couple who decided to put their evening plans on the fortune of Lady Luck ended up right in the middle of the deadliest mass shooting in modern American history that ended with at least 59 people dead and more than 500 injured.More >>
The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday announced the arrest of Joel Logan Gilliam, 23, of Bay Minette for the crime of making a terroristic threat.More >>
Two-year-old William Odom has been found after a search that lasted several hours Tuesday. The Saucier boy was found asleep in a truck by another child, just a quarter of a mile away from his home. Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson said Odom's pet dog stayed by his side the entire time he was missing.More >>
Two Louisiana State Police troopers who took an expensive excursion to a conference in San Diego on taxpayers' dime have been demoted in rank following an internal affairs investigation.More >>
A gun store owner said the Las Vegas attacker made purchases at his store in the past.More >>
In a Tuesday afternoon press conference, Sheriff Joe Lomabardo of Clark County, Nevada said that a bump stock was used to speed the discharge of ammo from shooter Stephen Paddock's weapon as he massacred victims in attendance at a country music festival in Las Vegas.More >>
