Community gathers for 15th annual Breast Cancer Awareness Luncheon

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Community members gathered together Tuesday for the 15th annual Breast Cancer Awareness Luncheon called Treasure your Chest.

The event, presented by Radiology Partners of Georgia was held at the Columbus Convention and Trade Center.

Kay Frances, who has been dubbed America’s funniest stress buster, was the guest speaker.

October is the time that women are reminded to make sure they are getting their mammograms and doing self-checks for early detection of anything abnormal in their breasts.

The luncheon raised more than $19,000 this year.

