SPORTS OVERTIME: Week 8

(WTVM) – One was expected to challenge for the region title, and while the other is a bit of a surprise.

Marion County at Brookstone is our Sports Overtime Game of the Week.

The Marion County Eagles have won region titles six of the past seven seasons and are off to a 5-1 start.

The only problem is that their one loss came to region rival Manchester. That means this is a must-win game for Chris Kirksey's crew.

The Brookstone Cougars are also 5-1 this season, but their region record is a spotless 3-0 and that means they control their own destiny, as they chase their first region title in five seasons— which is also the last time the beat the Eagles.

