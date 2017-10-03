Columbus police searching for missing woman

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Columbus police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing woman.

According to police, 42-year-old Alisa Archibold was last seen in the area of 10th Avenue in September.

Alisa was last seen wearing an unknown top, gray/black pants, and dark blue/gray loafer style shoes. Archibold is described as 5’5’’, weighing 120 pounds, with brown eyes, and black hair.

If you have any information on Alisa’s whereabouts, please call 911 or 706-653-3449

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.