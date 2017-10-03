Area ministry leaders to live in shacks, raise awareness of poor housing

Local church pastors and ministry leaders are uniting together for 10th Annual “Sweet Homes for Alabama" aka "No more Shacks Campaign" with Alabama Rural Ministry.More >>
The public is getting the chance to share their vision for Columbus's future.More >>
Multi-platinum and Grammy award winning producer Gerald “Geo” Hall received a proclamation Tuesday for his work in the music industry.More >>
Columbus police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing woman.More >>
Phenix City police are investigating a shooting at a gas station Monday night.More >>
Hospitals were overflowing as they tried to handle the masses of victims of a gunman who fired on a concert from Las Vegas hotel room.More >>
The man formed a human chain to lead his family and dozens more to safety during the shooting, but was shot in the neck when he stood up to warn others to get down.More >>
The woman was arrested and charged with felony neglect after authorities found the teenagers in a home in deplorable conditions.More >>
A witness recognized the attackers, who she says have bullied her son in the past, as classmates of both the 14-year-old and her son.More >>
Army veteran Chris Bethel heard every shot so clearly in Las Vegas that he thought they were coming from his floor, and maybe even next door. Bethel says he tried to call 911, the hotel's front desk, and even a hotel across the street, but got no answer.More >>
