Area ministry leaders to live in shacks, raise awareness of poor housing

AUBURN, AL (WTVM) – Beginning Wednesday, Oct. 4, local church pastors and ministry leaders are uniting together for 10th Annual "Sweet Homes for Alabama" aka "No more Shacks Campaign" with Alabama Rural Ministry.

Lisa Pierce, director of ARM starts living in a "shack" until mid-next week. Local pastors and community leaders will commit to several hours in another shack next to Lisa's.

Living in these shacks replicates the kinds of housing issues many of our elderly and those on fixed incomes face. Lisa and others will battle the potential elements families face on an ongoing basis.

The goal is to raise awareness about substandard housing across Alabama, provide efforts for people to volunteer to help repair homes, and to raise $100,000 for ARM repair these homes.

Over 100 families who have called in requesting help in our area. With a housing shortage of 95,000 units in Alabama and a declining housing stock with our elderly, the need is always great and before us.

The “shacks” will be in front of the AU Wesley Foundation at 131 S. Gay Street (across from Burger King).

Kids who give a $5 donation or more will receive a paint brush and be able to “paint” part of the shack to connect them with home repair and brighten the shack. They also get a free paint brush.

Other events happening in conjunction with Sweet Homes for Alabama:

Lunch seminars with short sessions about poverty and the work of ARM. These will be held on campus Thursday, Oct. 5 and Monday, Oct. 9 in the AU Student Center 2107 from 12-1 p.m. CT.

On Friday Oct.6 beginning at 7:30 p.m. CT college students will be converging on the shack site with cardboard boxes to create a box/slum city. For a $5 fee, they will sleep in these boxes overnight and help ARM with our goal.

The ARM is a 501(c)3 faith-based organization that serves families through home repair and children’s ministry.

Each year the organization is able to repair 30-40 homes for families in our community. The families served tend to be elderly, have a disability, or are single-parent family.

Volunteers work alongside the families to complete repairs.

Click here for more information about The Shack or the workshops or call 334-501-4276.

