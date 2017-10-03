Local Columbus celebrity gets day named after him - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Local Columbus celebrity gets day named after him

By J.T. Fellows, Digital Content Producer
COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – A local Columbus celebrity is receiving recognition for his contributions to the fountain city.

Multi-platinum Grammy award-winning producer Gerald “Geo” Hall received a proclamation Tuesday for his work in the music industry.

He has worked with the likes of TLC, Bubba Sparks, LL Cool J, and much more.

Columbus City Council deemed Tuesday, Oct. 3 as Gerald “Geo” Hall Day.

