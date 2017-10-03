Columbus Planning Department hosts meeting for city's future

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – The public is getting the chance to share their vision for Columbus's future.

The Columbus Planning Department is in the process of revamping the master plan for the city and they want to hear from you.

There was a meeting Tuesday night to hear ideas and concerns, but if you missed this one there are more to come.

City officials are taking notes on things like housing, transportation, city services, and more.

"If you want to make sure that things are going to be there for us in terms of public safety, parks and recreation, maintenance, infrastructure needs, transportation, and good neighborhoods all of that stuff that we all want and desire in the community this is how It happens,” said Rick Jones, the Director of Planning for the City of Columbus.

The next meeting will be Thursday at Midland Middle School and there will be four more after that.

You can also participate by clicking here. Planning will continue for a year and they urge the public to get involved.

