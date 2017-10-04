News Leader 9 recaps and top stories for Wednesday

The United States President’s official fanfare band will perform in Auburn Wednesday night.More >>
The public is getting the chance to share their vision for Columbus's future.More >>
Local church pastors and ministry leaders are uniting together for 10th Annual “Sweet Homes for Alabama" aka "No more Shacks Campaign" with Alabama Rural Ministry.More >>
Here’s your look at News Leader 9’s recaps, top stories, and breaking news that will be talked about Wednesday.More >>
LaGrange police are welcoming a chance to meet and talk to members of the public during its National Night Out.More >>
Hospitals were overflowing as they tried to handle the masses of victims of a gunman who fired on a concert from Las Vegas hotel room.More >>
On Wednesday, President Donald Trump is set to arrive in Las Vegas to meet with public officials, first responders and some of the 527 people injured in the attack.More >>
Two-year-old William Odom has been found after a search that lasted several hours Tuesday. The Saucier boy was found asleep in a truck by another child, just a quarter of a mile away from his home. Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson said Odom's pet dog stayed by his side the entire time he was missing.More >>
A survivor of the Las Vegas mass shooting stayed by a stranger's side for four hours, so he wouldn't be alone after he died.More >>
The man formed a human chain to lead his family and dozens more to safety during the shooting, but was shot in the neck when he stood up to warn others to get down.More >>
A witness recognized the attackers, who she says have bullied her son in the past, as classmates of both the 14-year-old and her son.More >>
A text message from the representative's number in response said the staff was responsible for his anti-abortion messages.More >>
Army veteran Chris Bethel heard every shot so clearly in Las Vegas that he thought they were coming from his floor, and maybe even next door. Bethel says he tried to call 911, the hotel's front desk, and even a hotel across the street, but got no answer.More >>
