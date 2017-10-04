News Leader 9 recaps and top stories for Wednesday

Here’s your look at News Leader 9’s recaps, top stories, and breaking news that will be talked about Wednesday.

Phenix City police investigate shooting at Sunoco on Hwy. 280

The shooting happened Monday night around 10 p.m. ET at the Sunoco gas station at 1127 U.S. Hwy. 280 in Phenix City.

Local Columbus celebrity gets day named after him

Multi-platinum Grammy award-winning producer Gerald “Geo” Hall received a proclamation Tuesday for his work in the music industry.

Columbus police searching for missing woman

According to police, 42-year-old Alisa Archibold was last seen in the area of 10th Avenue in September.

Budweiser Clydesdales visit East Alabama this week

The 8-horse-hitch will stop in Opelika Wednesday and will ride through the city’s main square from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. The gentle giants will greet people in downtown Auburn from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday.

Auburn University crime stats show increase in reported rapes

According to the stats, the number of reported rapes has increased over the years. Safety officials say one of the most staggering numbers is domestic violence cases jumping from 14 to 36 cases in a year.

Coca-Cola distributor to open in Columbus

Coca-Cola Bottling Company United announced it has acquired 10 news sales territories to include Columbus.

Over 38k pounds of ground turkey meat recalled due to possibility of metal shavings in packaging

Prestage Foods, Inc. is recalling turkey products sold in the Carolinas and Georgia due to the possibility of metal shavings in the packaging.

Man dies following Sunday shooting at Fort Benning Road Apt.

Columbus has recorded another homicide, the 34th this year.

Columbus Planning Department hosts meeting for city's future

The Columbus Planning Department is in the process of revamping the master plan for the city and they want to hear from the public.

