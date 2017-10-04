S. Davis Road intersection in LaGrange reopens - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

S. Davis Road intersection in LaGrange reopens

By Olivia Gunn, Digital Content Producer
LAGRANGE, GA (WTVM) -

An intersection in LaGrange has reopened after its temporary closure for construction work.

South Davis Road between Hamilton Road and Whitesville Road is now open for traffic to pass through. 

However, contractors are still working along Tom Hall Parkway.Temporary striping and work zone signs are in place to direct traffic through this area. 

