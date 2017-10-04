U.S. Army fanfare band to perform in Auburn

The United States President’s official fanfare band will perform in Auburn Wednesday night.More >>
The United States President’s official fanfare band will perform in Auburn Wednesday night.More >>
The public is getting the chance to share their vision for Columbus's future.More >>
The public is getting the chance to share their vision for Columbus's future.More >>
Local church pastors and ministry leaders are uniting together for 10th Annual “Sweet Homes for Alabama" aka "No more Shacks Campaign" with Alabama Rural Ministry.More >>
Local church pastors and ministry leaders are uniting together for 10th Annual “Sweet Homes for Alabama" aka "No more Shacks Campaign" with Alabama Rural Ministry.More >>
Here’s your look at News Leader 9’s recaps, top stories, and breaking news that will be talked about Wednesday.More >>
Here’s your look at News Leader 9’s recaps, top stories, and breaking news that will be talked about Wednesday.More >>
LaGrange police are welcoming a chance to meet and talk to members of the public during its National Night Out.More >>
LaGrange police are welcoming a chance to meet and talk to members of the public during its National Night Out.More >>
Hospitals were overflowing as they tried to handle the masses of victims of a gunman who fired on a concert from Las Vegas hotel room.More >>
Hospitals were overflowing as they tried to handle the masses of victims of a gunman who fired on a concert from Las Vegas hotel room.More >>
On Wednesday, President Donald Trump is set to arrive in Las Vegas to meet with public officials, first responders and some of the 527 people injured in the attack.More >>
On Wednesday, President Donald Trump is set to arrive in Las Vegas to meet with public officials, first responders and some of the 527 people injured in the attack.More >>
Two-year-old William Odom has been found after a search that lasted several hours Tuesday. The Saucier boy was found asleep in a truck by another child, just a quarter of a mile away from his home. Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson said Odom's pet dog stayed by his side the entire time he was missing.More >>
Two-year-old William Odom has been found after a search that lasted several hours Tuesday. The Saucier boy was found asleep in a truck by another child, just a quarter of a mile away from his home. Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson said Odom's pet dog stayed by his side the entire time he was missing.More >>
A survivor of the Las Vegas mass shooting stayed by a stranger's side for four hours, so he wouldn't be alone after he died.More >>
A survivor of the Las Vegas mass shooting stayed by a stranger's side for four hours, so he wouldn't be alone after he died.More >>
The officer arrived and saw the actor in a ski mask walking backward out of the door with what appeared to be a weapon.More >>
The officer arrived and saw the actor in a ski mask walking backward out of the door with what appeared to be a weapon.More >>
The man formed a human chain to lead his family and dozens more to safety during the shooting, but was shot in the neck when he stood up to warn others to get down.More >>
The man formed a human chain to lead his family and dozens more to safety during the shooting, but was shot in the neck when he stood up to warn others to get down.More >>
The footage shows officers telling people to get down as police try to figure out where the rounds are coming from in Las Vegas.More >>
The footage shows officers telling people to get down as police try to figure out where the rounds are coming from in Las Vegas.More >>
A text message from the representative's number in response said the staff was responsible for his anti-abortion messages.More >>
A text message from the representative's number in response said the staff was responsible for his anti-abortion messages.More >>