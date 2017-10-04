U.S. Army fanfare band to perform in Auburn

The United States President’s official fanfare band will perform in Auburn Wednesday night.

The U.S. Army Herald Trumpets will join the wind ensemble of Auburn University for a fall concert at Telfair Peet Theatre.

When the band isn’t performing for the president, it welcomes foreign dignitaries to the White House and performs at significant national and international events.

The concert begins at 7:30 p.m. Admission is $10 for students and $15 for the public.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.