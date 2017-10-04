CSU names new assistant police chief

Columbus State University named its new assistant chief of police.

Laura Bennett, a veteran officer with more than 28 years in law enforcement in the University System of Georgia, has been selected for the role.

"We are very excited to have Laura on board to join our great team of law enforcement officers here at Columbus State University,” said Mark Lott, chief of CSU police. “I am confident her extensive experience and training will be a valuable resource in working with students, faculty, and staff to continue to provide a safe environment in our campus communities.”

Bennett’s lengthy resume includes her certificate in police management from CSU’s Command College and her degree in Criminology from the University of West Georgia.

She is a graduate of the University of Louisville Southern Police Institute’s administrative officer’s course and has earned certifications in numerous areas including management, supervision, training, defensive tactics instruction, and health and wellness.

In 2006, Bennett was selected as the officer from a university police department to the FBI’s police executive Law Enforcement Fellowship and was sworn in as a U.S. Federal Marshal.

