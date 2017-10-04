Auburn Kroger donates food and $15K to Beat Bama Food Drive

Auburn may have taken the lead in an annual rivalry against the University of Alabama.

The Auburn Chamber of Commerce revealed that Kroger on Dean Road in Auburn donated not only a truckload of food to the Beat Bama Food Drive, but also made a $15,000 donation.

The food drive will run until Auburn and Alabama meet each other Nov. 25 at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

Auburn won the drive in 2016 with 245,000 pounds of food.

