FIRST TO ALERT: A system in the tropics could shake up the Valley's forecast

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - We'll see another windy day around the Valley with winds at 10-15 mph under a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky. Temperatures will top out in the low to mid 80 range. Temperatures will continue to warm up over the coming days taking highs into the upper 80s for Friday and Saturday. On Friday clouds will begin to roll in with more clouds expected on Saturday. Rain chances will also rise beginning on Saturday.

By the weekend we'll start to fill the effects of a tropical system now down in the southern Caribbean. It could bring some widespread rain Sunday into Monday but coverage and timing will solely depend on it's track. The farther east of the Valley the drier we'll be and the farther west of the Valley the wetter we'll be. Please stay tuned to the forecast! Right now the storm is expected to stay a tropical storm or a weak hurricane so major impacts on the horizon for us. Beyond Monday & Tuesday temperatures will dip to near 80 for highs with drier conditions.

