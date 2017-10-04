GUEST SEGMENT: Wednesday marks International Walk to School Day

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Wednesday marks International Walk to School Day.

There are several tips for walking safely to and from school.

There are 40 countries that participate in this event.

Cpl. Robert Greene with Safe Kids urges safety for walking to and from school.

He says it’s important for students to walk near a crosswalk, walk with a friend, ask your parents to help pick a safe route, and stay close together.

For more safety tips, watch the guest segment with Greene here.

