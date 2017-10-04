Gov. Deal orders flags to be flown at half-staff in response to Las Vegas shooting

(WTVM) – In response to the Las Vegas mass shooting Governor Nathan Deal is ordering flags to be flown at half-staff on until Friday, Oct. 6.

“With heavy hearts, we mourn those killed or injured in the heinous Las Vegas attack. Sandra and I are praying for the victims, their loved ones, concertgoers, first responders and the people of Nevada,” Deal said in a Facebook post.

An executive order states that U.S. flags should be flown at half-staff on all government buildings and grounds until sunset on Friday, Oct. 6.

The executive order also states, “The people of Georgia share the grief of the families and friends of those who were injured or killed, and we pray for their comfort and healing in the days to come.”

