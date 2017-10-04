LaGrange Art Museum exhibit honored as one of the best in the Southeast

LAGRANGE, GA (WTVM) - A LaGrange Art Museum exhibition is honored as one of the best in the Southeast.More >>
LAGRANGE, GA (WTVM) - A LaGrange Art Museum exhibition is honored as one of the best in the Southeast.More >>
The public is getting the chance to share their vision for Columbus's future.More >>
The public is getting the chance to share their vision for Columbus's future.More >>
COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Wednesday marks International Walk to School Day.More >>
COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Wednesday marks International Walk to School Day.More >>
COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan has confirmed that a man has died following the shooting at Fort Benning Road apartments.More >>
COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan has confirmed that a man has died following the shooting at Fort Benning Road apartments.More >>
Local church pastors and ministry leaders are uniting together for 10th Annual “Sweet Homes for Alabama" aka "No more Shacks Campaign" with Alabama Rural Ministry.More >>
Local church pastors and ministry leaders are uniting together for 10th Annual “Sweet Homes for Alabama" aka "No more Shacks Campaign" with Alabama Rural Ministry.More >>
On Wednesday, President Donald Trump is set to arrive in Las Vegas to meet with public officials, first responders and some of the 527 people injured in the attack.More >>
On Wednesday, President Donald Trump is set to arrive in Las Vegas to meet with public officials, first responders and some of the 527 people injured in the attack.More >>
Hospitals were overflowing as they tried to handle the masses of victims of a gunman who fired on a concert from Las Vegas hotel room.More >>
Hospitals were overflowing as they tried to handle the masses of victims of a gunman who fired on a concert from Las Vegas hotel room.More >>
Two-year-old William Odom has been found after a search that lasted several hours Tuesday. The Saucier boy was found asleep in a truck by another child, just a quarter of a mile away from his home. Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson said Odom's pet dog stayed by his side the entire time he was missing.More >>
Two-year-old William Odom has been found after a search that lasted several hours Tuesday. The Saucier boy was found asleep in a truck by another child, just a quarter of a mile away from his home. Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson said Odom's pet dog stayed by his side the entire time he was missing.More >>
A survivor of the Las Vegas mass shooting stayed by a stranger's side for four hours, so he wouldn't be alone after he died.More >>
A survivor of the Las Vegas mass shooting stayed by a stranger's side for four hours, so he wouldn't be alone after he died.More >>
The officer arrived and saw the actor in a ski mask walking backward out of the door with what appeared to be a weapon.More >>
The officer arrived and saw the actor in a ski mask walking backward out of the door with what appeared to be a weapon.More >>
Federal agents are trying to determine why a man pulled over for speeding in Washington County, Tennessee was carrying a cache of weapons including two submachine guns and 900 rounds of ammunition.More >>
Federal agents are trying to determine why a man pulled over for speeding in Washington County, Tennessee was carrying a cache of weapons including two submachine guns and 900 rounds of ammunition.More >>
The man formed a human chain to lead his family and dozens more to safety during the shooting, but was shot in the neck when he stood up to warn others to get down.More >>
The man formed a human chain to lead his family and dozens more to safety during the shooting, but was shot in the neck when he stood up to warn others to get down.More >>
It started with the flip of a coin. An exhausted Las Vegas couple who decided to put their evening plans on the fortune of Lady Luck ended up right in the middle of the deadliest mass shooting in modern American history that ended with at least 59 people dead and more than 500 injured.More >>
It started with the flip of a coin. An exhausted Las Vegas couple who decided to put their evening plans on the fortune of Lady Luck ended up right in the middle of the deadliest mass shooting in modern American history that ended with at least 59 people dead and more than 500 injured.More >>
A witness recognized the attackers, who she says have bullied her son in the past, as classmates of both the 14-year-old and her son.More >>
A witness recognized the attackers, who she says have bullied her son in the past, as classmates of both the 14-year-old and her son.More >>