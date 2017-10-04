LaGrange Art Museum exhibit honored as one of the best in the Southeast

LAGRANGE, GA (WTVM) - A LaGrange Art Museum exhibition is honored as one of the best in the Southeast.

In the Land of Pasaquan: The Story of Eddie Owens Martin received the Bronze Award, an award for exhibits with budgets under $10,000, in the Southeastern Museum Conference Exhibition Competition.

The LaGrange Art Museum competed against many larger museums throughout the Southeast and won this award. This is the first time the museum has entered in the competition.

The competition focuses attention on exhibitions of merit that are well designed, have educational value and treat objects with care and respect.

It also showcases the best in the profession and provides benchmarks for regional exhibition efforts in southeastern museums.

LaGrange Art Museum Interim Director Lauren Oliver accepted the award at the SEMC 2017 Annual Awards Luncheon in New Orleans Sept. 12.

“For such a small town, this is an incredible achievement,” said Oliver.

