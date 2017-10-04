Deals for National Taco Day

(WTVM) – Oct. 4 marks National Taco Day! In honor of this day, several restaurants are offering deals.

Here is a list of deals being offered:

Taco Bell - four classic Taco Bell tacos, including a Crunchy Taco, Nacho Cheese Doritos® Locos Tacos, Cool Ranch® Doritos® Locos Tacos and a Fiery Doritos® Locos Tacos for $5.

Del Taco – Buy one get one free queso crunch taco if you join their raving fan eClub

Applebee’s – Purchase $1 margarita all month

Please check your local participating restaurants.

