Auburn University confirms interim assistant basketball coach

AUBURN, AL (WTVM) – Auburn University’s Athletics Department has confirmed an interim assistant basketball coach.

Chad Prewett will be the temporary coach. Prewett became the Director of Operations on April 27 for the men's basketball team.

This interim position comes after former coach Chuck Person was charged in a federal bribery scheme last week.

Person was suspended without pay following the allegations.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.