CSU students 'in shock' after being a block away from Las Vegas shooting

Two students from Columbus State University made a trip to Las Vegas over the weekend not knowing they would overlap with the deadly shooting that occurred Sunday night.

Emily Laskowski and Kayla Beldiman were in Las Vegas celebrating Beldiman’s 21st birthday.

According to a Facebook post, the students were not in attendance at the Route 91 Concert but were only about a block away when the heart-wrenching shooting took place.

They decided to go against their plan and not explore the Las Vegas strip until later, keeping them out of the vicinity of the attack.

In a post on Instagram, Laskowski said “I am still in shock of the things I saw and heard on Sunday night. My heart goes out to all of the families who were affected by this tragedy.”

Beldiman said in a post on Twitter, “This is all so surreal to actually be less than a block away outside walking when shots were fired.”

Laskowski also said that she heard the gunshots and saw hordes of people panicking and running as fast as they could to get away.

“When I see something or people talk about it, I get instant flashbacks,” Beldiman said in another tweet.

“It’s so crazy to think about how things can change in an instant,” Laskowski ended her post.

The shooting, the deadliest in modern US history, claimed at least 58 lives and injured more than 500 people.

