PAWS Humane to host a blessing of animals

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - PAWS Humane wants to return the favor that pets have bestowed upon their owners by blessing their lives, so now it’s the owners turn to bless their furry friends.

PAWS Humane is partnering with Reverend Donald McKelvey of St. Francis Hospital Chaplin Services to hold its 4th Annual Pet Blessing Saturday, Oct. 7.

“The annual Blessing of the Animals is an event that both the two-legged and four-legged members of the family can enjoy together,” said Bobbi Yeo, PAWS Humane CEO, in a press release. “This is a special occasion for animal lovers to focus on the important role that pets play in our lives.”

They are hoping that the pet blessing will bring more potential adopters to their facility because they are bursting at the seams with dogs and cats. You can adopt an adult dog for just $25 for the entire month of October.

The pet blessing will be held at PAWS Humane’s facility located at 4900 Milgen Road starting at 11 a.m.

The event is free, but all pets must be on a leash or in a crate at all times.

For additional information, please call 706-565-0035 or visit www.pawshumane.org.

