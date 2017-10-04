Opelika police find missing man

OPELIKA, AL (WTVM) – A missing man has been found safe in Opelika, according to police.

Dustion Gerriod Scott was found Wednesday afternoon.

Before being found, he was last seen Sunday on the 100 block of South Fourth Street in Opelika.

The Opelika Police Department would like to thank the public for their help in finding Scott.

