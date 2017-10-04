Opelika police searching for missing man last seen on S. 4th St.

OPELIKA, AL (WTVM) – The Opelika Police Department is searching for a missing man.

Dustion Gerriod Scott was last seen on Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017. He was last seen in the 100 block of South Fourth Street in Opelika.

He is a black male, 5’7” tall and weighs approximately 170 pounds. He was last seen wearing a navy blue, checkered shirt (possibly with a white tee shirt underneath) and blue jeans.

Mr. Scott may have an unknown type illness that is currently not medicated.

He walks everywhere and is known to frequent the Second Avenue and Sixth Street areas of Opelika.

If you have seen Mr. Scott or if you have any information about this case, please contact the Opelika Police Department’s Investigations Division at (334)705-5220.

You may also call the Secret Witness Hotline at (334) 745-8665.

