Opelika police searching for missing man last seen on S. 4th St.

OPELIKA, AL (WTVM) – The Opelika Police Department is searching for a missing man.More >>
OPELIKA, AL (WTVM) – The Opelika Police Department is searching for a missing man.More >>
PAWS Humane wants to return the favor that pets have bestowed upon their owners by blessing their lives, so now it’s the owners turn to bless their furry friends.More >>
PAWS Humane wants to return the favor that pets have bestowed upon their owners by blessing their lives, so now it’s the owners turn to bless their furry friends.More >>
Two students from Columbus State University made a trip to Las Vegas over the weekend not knowing they would overlap with the deadly shooting that occurred Sunday night.More >>
Two students from Columbus State University made a trip to Las Vegas over the weekend not knowing they would overlap with the deadly shooting that occurred Sunday night.More >>
AUBURN, AL (WTVM) – Auburn University’s Athletics Department has confirmed an interim assistant basketball coach.More >>
AUBURN, AL (WTVM) – Auburn University’s Athletics Department has confirmed an interim assistant basketball coach.More >>
The public is getting the chance to share their vision for Columbus's future.More >>
The public is getting the chance to share their vision for Columbus's future.More >>
On Wednesday, President Donald Trump is set to arrive in Las Vegas to meet with public officials, first responders and some of the 527 people injured in the attack.More >>
On Wednesday, President Donald Trump is set to arrive in Las Vegas to meet with public officials, first responders and some of the 527 people injured in the attack.More >>
Two-year-old William Odom has been found after a search that lasted several hours Tuesday. The Saucier boy was found asleep in a truck by another child, just a quarter of a mile away from his home. Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson said Odom's pet dog stayed by his side the entire time he was missing.More >>
Two-year-old William Odom has been found after a search that lasted several hours Tuesday. The Saucier boy was found asleep in a truck by another child, just a quarter of a mile away from his home. Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson said Odom's pet dog stayed by his side the entire time he was missing.More >>
A survivor of the Las Vegas mass shooting stayed by a stranger's side for four hours, so he wouldn't be alone after he died.More >>
A survivor of the Las Vegas mass shooting stayed by a stranger's side for four hours, so he wouldn't be alone after he died.More >>
Hospitals were overflowing as they tried to handle the masses of victims of a gunman who fired on a concert from Las Vegas hotel room.More >>
Hospitals were overflowing as they tried to handle the masses of victims of a gunman who fired on a concert from Las Vegas hotel room.More >>
A couple faces charges of human trafficking and prostitution in the case.More >>
A couple faces charges of human trafficking and prostitution in the case.More >>
Federal agents are trying to determine why a man pulled over for speeding in Washington County, Tennessee was carrying a cache of weapons including two submachine guns and 900 rounds of ammunition.More >>
Federal agents are trying to determine why a man pulled over for speeding in Washington County, Tennessee was carrying a cache of weapons including two submachine guns and 900 rounds of ammunition.More >>
Senators are expressing bewilderment that credit reporting company Equifax has received a $7.25 million contract with the IRS to provide taxpayer and personal identity verification services.More >>
Senators are expressing bewilderment that credit reporting company Equifax has received a $7.25 million contract with the IRS to provide taxpayer and personal identity verification services.More >>
Samantha Davis can't sleep. She has had maybe five hours of off-and-on rest since Sunday night. Every time she closes her eyes she sees dead bodies.More >>
Samantha Davis can't sleep. She has had maybe five hours of off-and-on rest since Sunday night. Every time she closes her eyes she sees dead bodies.More >>
Black Friday, the popular shopping day after Thanksgiving, has started earlier, and earlier for the last several years.More >>
Black Friday, the popular shopping day after Thanksgiving, has started earlier, and earlier for the last several years.More >>
The officer arrived and saw the actor in a ski mask walking backward out of the door with what appeared to be a weapon.More >>
The officer arrived and saw the actor in a ski mask walking backward out of the door with what appeared to be a weapon.More >>